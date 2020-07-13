NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in north St. Louis Saturday morning.
Police said a man was found shot in the 4400 block of Farlin in the Penrose neighborhood around 9:35 a.m. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
He was later identified as Jermane Clark, 38.
Anyone with additional details is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
