NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are searching for answers after a shooting in north St. Louis turned deadly Sunday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., officers found 39-year-old Demetrius Molton lying on the curb in the 4900 block of Thekla with a gunshot to his chest. Molton died at the scene, police said.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the first full weekend of the stay-at-home order that was issued by Mayor Lyda Krewson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.