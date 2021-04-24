ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in November 2020 in North City has been identified.
The victim was found inside a residence in the 8800 block of N. Broadway around 7:45 a.m. on November 17, 2020. He was later identified as 25-year-old Davionne Washington.
Few other details have been released.
Editors Note: Police told News 4 on April 23 that a suspect was in custody. However, the suspect has not been charged and has since been released.
