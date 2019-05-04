NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A victim is hospitalized after a shooting in North County Saturday evening.
Police said a shooting happened in a strip mall in the 11200 block of West Florissant Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This is just north of I-270 near the West Florissant exit.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.
