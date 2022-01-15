Victim hit by tractor-trailer, killed near St. Charles County gas station

FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A victim was hit by a tractor-trailer and killed in Foristell Saturday morning.
Authorities tell News 4 the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Highway W near the Mr. Fuel Gas station, which is near Highway W overpass over I-70.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear if the accident is weather-related, authorities tell News 4.
