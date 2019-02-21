ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A person was flown to a St. Louis hospital after being shot in Alton late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 2130 block of Salu just before midnight, according to police.
The victim reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Early Thursday morning, authorities told News 4 two persons of interest in the case had been identified but no one was in custody.
No other details have been released.
