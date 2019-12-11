BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A victim was flown from the scene of a shooting call in Belleville Tuesday night.
Several officers were seen in the 800 block of Mascoutah Avenue in front of the Walnut Hill Cemetery around 8:30 p.m. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw crime scene tape around a home.
No other information regarding the shooting call or victim who was flown from the area has been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.