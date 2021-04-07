ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A victim shot and killed a man in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Police said two men were fighting in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 5:30 p.m. The victim eventually shot and killed the suspect. The 31-year-old victim flagged down the officers. Police later identified the suspect as 38-year-old Earnesto Bledsoe of St. John.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
