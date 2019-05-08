FRANKLIN Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) - Search and rescue crews found a body in the Meramec River in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
Pacific firefighters say they received a call around 5:00 p.m. about someone having trouble in the water.
State troopers say someone called 911 stating someone was riding a water craft on the river Wednesday afternoon near Robertsville.
The reporting party told dispatchers that they looked away for a moment and when they looked back, the water craft was empty. However, firefighters are not sure how the victim ended up in the water.
Four witnesses tried to stop the victim from drowning but were unsuccessful. Rescue crews conducted a grid search and found the body in some back waters where there is no direct current, firefighters say.
Water levels are higher than normal.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
