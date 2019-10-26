SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died in an accident near I-55 and the Truman Parkway just south of downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said the driver lost control of his vehicle while exiting onto Truman from northbound I-55. He hit a concrete wall and was partially ejected out of the vehicle.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The exit from northbound I-55 to the Truman Parkway was closed for several hours.
