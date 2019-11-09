ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are on the run after police say one of the them tampered with a woman's vehicle Friday in broad daylight in St. Louis.
Police said the woman was visiting a friend in the 1800 block of Cole when she saw a man inside her vehicle, looking around around 3:15 p.m. Friday. The woman, along with a man witness, confronted the suspect when another suspect pulled out his gun and pointed at the victims.
Police said the victim told them to "let him go or I will shoot you." Both male victims then left the scene in a vehicle.
Several items were missing from the vehicle and police said the battery appeared to be tampered with.
