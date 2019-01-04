TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A masked man is being sought after a Mercedes was stolen outside a west St. Louis County home late Thursday night.
Police confirmed to News 4 the carjacking occurred when the victim stepped of the SUV in the 1900 block of Windmoor Place around 11:15 p.m.
The victim said the suspect, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, walked up while holding a pistol and demanded the keys. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s gray Mercedes SUV.
The victim was not injured.
No other information has been released.
