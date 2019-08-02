MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One suspect is in custody after carjacking a 47-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Aldi in Maplewood Friday afternoon, police said.
Around 4:30 p.m., the victim told police she was approached by three to four suspects in the parking lot of Aldi on Manchester Road in Maplewood. Police said the suspects are between 15 and 20 years old.
The victim told police one suspect armed with a handgun demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim gave her keys to the man and all suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle. The victim was not injured.
Almost 30 minutes later, the vehicle was located by University City Police Department in the 6500 block of Avalon and one suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
