UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Michael and Tara Gallina, co-owners of the acclaimed restaurant Vicia, will open a newly revamped Winslow’s Table this Thursday.
The Gallinas announced their purchase of Winslow’s Home in University City this summer and after a redesign of the space and the menu, it will open to the public for breakfast and lunch.
“We didn’t need to reinvent the wheel,” said Tara Gallina. “It will be more casual from Vicia but with a similar spirit of food.”
The menu will contain favorites from the original Winslow’s, while bringing some of the items from Vicia.
“We plan to stay loyal to the farm-table, neighborhood feel that helped establish Winslow’s Home as an iconic St. Louis institution,” said Tara. “But we’ll be bringing our signature style to the restaurant, from the seasonally innovative food to the superb service experience.”
Breakfast will be served all day featuring Items like the Winslow’s pancake with preserved blueberries and a buttermilk biscuit sandwich with fried egg, apple wood smoked ham, cheddar and apple mustard. Lunch will begin at 11:00 and feature items like the grain salad with radishes, carrots, whipped ricotta, and garden pesto and a braised brisket sandwich.
Tara Gallina said they hope by having table service, it will make it easier for families to come in for quick bite. They plan to offer kid friendly options.
“Vicia is a destination location, this is a neighborhood spot and we’re excited to see what the neighborhood wants,” she explained.
Customers will still be able to order coffee and pastries, including the beloved Winslow’s cookie, at the counter. They will also serve to-go items, Clementine’s ice cream, Vicia specialties like pesto, soup and grain salads. There will also be a to-go wine and craft beer section.
They hope to begin dinner service in mid-December.
The Gallina’s moved to St. Louis and opened Vicia in 2015. Michael has been named a 2018 Best New Chef in America by Food & Wine, as well as a 2019 James Beard Foundation Finalist for Best Chef in America (Midwest)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.