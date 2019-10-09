Veterans surprised with a visit by the Stanley Cup

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Stanley Cup made a very special stop in downtown St. Louis Wednesday morning.
A special viewing of The Cup was organized for veterans at Soldier's Memorial Military Museum.
The Blues have a special relationship with the Honor Flight organization and team leaders said they wanted to show their appreciation to veterans.
The event was organized by a photographer who works closely with the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Program.
