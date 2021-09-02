CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday was a special day for a group of World War II veterans, as five were invited to Creve Coeur Airport for a "Dream Flight."
The organization takes veterans up for a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane, the plan used to train virtually every pilot in WWII before they moved on to fighters and bombers.
Some of the veterans on trip flew in those plans at the time, but others never got the chance until Thursday.
Organizers said it's always a special event, and a great way to pay tribute to the vets and thank them for their service.
Dream Flights is in its 10th year. It is all volunteer run, with 21 pilots around the country helping out, and is funded entirely by donations.
