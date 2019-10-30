ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hiring fairs will take place Wednesday for veterans and security professionals looking to work in the security field.
Allied Universal and The Office of Workforce Development will host several job fairs across the area on Oct. 30 looking for veterans and security professionals with at least two years of experience. At the hiring events, Allied Universal will meet with job seekers for full-time and part-time positions.
The job fairs will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
Arnold Job Center
3675 West Outer Road, Suite 102
Arnold, MO 63010
636-865-6060
Saint Louis County Job Center - Florissant
4040 Seven Hills Drive
Florissant, MO 63033
314-475-7900
Saint Louis County Job Center - The Crossings at Northwest
715 Northwest Plaza Dr.
St. Ann, MO 63074
314-615-6010
St. Charles County Job Center
212 Turner Blvd.
St. Peters, MO 63376
636-255-6060
