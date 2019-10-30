ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hiring fairs will take place Wednesday for veterans and security professionals looking to work in the security field.

Allied Universal and The Office of Workforce Development will host several job fairs across the area on Oct. 30 looking for veterans and security professionals with at least two years of experience. At the hiring events, Allied Universal will meet with job seekers for full-time and part-time positions.

The job fairs will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Arnold Job Center

3675 West Outer Road, Suite 102

Arnold, MO 63010

636-865-6060

Saint Louis County Job Center - Florissant

4040 Seven Hills Drive

Florissant, MO 63033

314-475-7900

Saint Louis County Job Center - The Crossings at Northwest

715 Northwest Plaza Dr.

St. Ann, MO 63074

314-615-6010

St. Charles County Job Center

212 Turner Blvd.

St. Peters, MO 63376

636-255-6060

