ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans enrolled with the VA St. Louis Health Care System of all ages are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials made the announcement on Friday, lifting the age 50 and above limit. Everyone enrolled with the VA health system can now get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. Appointments will be needed and no walk-ins are allowed.

The vaccine is free of charge and qualified veterans should send an email to STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. If you're not enrolled, you can do so at this link.

Officials said nearly 22,000 Missouri and Illinois veteran within the VA system have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.