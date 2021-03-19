ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans enrolled with the VA St. Louis Health Care System of all ages are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and can call to set up an appointment.

VA officials said nearly 26,000 Missouri and Illinois veterans within the VA system have been vaccinated so far. Everyone enrolled with the VA health system can now call and get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Veterans can call 314-289-7039 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The vaccine is free of charge and qualified veterans should send an email to STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. If you're not enrolled, you can do so at this link.

Officials said nearly 22,000 Missouri and Illinois veteran within the VA system have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.