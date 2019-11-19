ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A job fair is being held for military veterans Thursday at Chaifetz Arena on the SLU campus, the organization RecruitMilitary says.
The job fair is being held from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and is free for veterans, military spouses, those transitioning from the military, National Guard members and Reservists.
The event will feature more than 40 employers.
For more on the job fair, click here.
