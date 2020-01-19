ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Sunday, veterans were thanked for their service to our country ahead of the holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Salute to Veterans Sunday Supper was held at the Omega Center on Goodfellow Boulevard.
The event is a tribute to the women and men who served in all branches of the U.S. military.
"Dr. Martin Luther King believed in liberty for everyone to have equal rights in our country so there's no better way for us to honor him than to honor those who have made significant sacrifices to make sure we have those liberties in place,” said Kimberly Beck, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Veterans and their families enjoyed a meal and took part in a community resource fair and presentation for the eighth year.
The Salute to Veterans Sunday Supper strives to raise awareness about the resources available to veterans in our area.
