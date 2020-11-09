EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Veterans can experience Six Flags for free this weekend, as the park is offering no-cost admission for any former service member with a valid military ID.
The promotion is in recognition of Veteran's Day, which is Wednesday November 11.
On Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 14, 15), veterans will receive free admission to the theme park when they show their valid military ID at the front gate. Veterans do not need to make a reservation, but any accompanying friends and family will need to make one online.
