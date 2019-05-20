BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- In honor of Ballwin Veterans Appreciation Day, veterans can golf for free at the Ballwin Golf Course and Club for Memorial Day.
The Forces on the Fairway and the city of Ballwin will host an afternoon of fun on the course, which is located on Holloway Road, starting from noon until 3:10 p.m. PGA Hall of Famer Dennis Walters will host a free, trick-shot golf show.
Free barbecue will be provided for attendees.
The event is free and open to all ages but fees will apply to non-veteran golfers.
During the event, the city of Ballwin will debut a handicap-accessible single-rider cart that will be available to use.
To play for free, veterans will have to sign up by May 11. For more information, contact the Ballwin Golf Course and Club at 636-227-1750.
