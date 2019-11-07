ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Veterans will be able to get a free oil change and complimentary food at the Meineke Car Care Center in Arnold Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ranken students will be honoring veterans with complimentary scheduled oil changes and burgers, brats and refreshments at the 4021 West Outer Road location.
In the past, there have been about 100 to 120 free oil changes throughout the day, according to Ranken Technically College.
