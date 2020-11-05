ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans can get a free dental check-up this weekend ahead of Veterans Day.
Retired doctor and veteran Herb Silva has spent his life serving others. First, he served his country as a Marine. And this weekend, he'll once again serve other veterans, with his dentistry skills.
In honor of Veteran's Day next week, Silva and the health team will host a free dental clinic Saturday.
Exams are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Silva says the goal this weekend is to see what kind of dental work veterans may need in the future.
“Some veterans are in need of a full denture or a partial denture. Obviously, we don't want to take out teeth that don't need to be taken out, but we'll come up with a game plan for that particular veteran,” said Dr. Herb Silva.
The clinic will be held at the St. Louis Dental Center located at 1500 Park Ave in St. Louis.
The clinic opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Affinia Health Care and the Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health are hosting the event.
