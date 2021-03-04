ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans who are 50 years old and over are now able to get the vaccine through the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

Officials made the announcement on Thursday, saying all enrolled veterans above 50 can get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. Appointments will be needed and no walk-ins are allowed.

The events will be held Saturday and Sunday for the Moderna vaccine at these locations:

St. Louis County VA Clinic – 6854 Parker Road St. Louis, MO 63133

St. Clair County (IL) VA Clinic – 1190 Fortune Blvd., Shiloh, IL 62269

St. Charles County VA Clinic – 844 Waterbury Falls Drive, O’Fallon, MO 63368

Another Pfizer vaccine event will be held on March 13 at the following location:

Grand Hall on Chouteau – 2319 Chouteau Ave. St. Louis, MO 63103

The vaccine is free of charge and qualified veterans should send an email to STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. Veterans, however, must be currently signed up through the VA St. Louis Health Care System. If you're not enrolled, you can do so at this link.