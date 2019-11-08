SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A local veteran and his family have new wheels to get around.
Schaefer Autobody Centers, Travelers Insurance and Enterprise teamed up and donated a refurbished vehicle to Michael Shuster, an army veteran from Florissant.
Shuster was injured and lost his left arm during an ambush in 2009. He says the family’s old car was unreliable and is thankful for the new ride.
"It means a whole new life for my children alone, to go back and forth to sports, for me and my wife not to share and rely on each other's schedules and plan them out perfectly,” he said.
The gift was courtesy of the program called "Recycled Rides.” Insurers, collision specialists and other groups partner to rehab and donate vehicles to deserving people around the country.
