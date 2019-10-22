ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Iraq War veteran who contemplated taking his own life is in the middle of a cross country walk to raise awareness about veteran suicides.
Veteran Jeremy Miller started in Crescent, California and hopes to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery by December.
To follow his progress, click here.
