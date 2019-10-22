A war veteran who thought about taking his own life is now walking across the country to raise awareness on veteran suicide.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Iraq War veteran who contemplated taking his own life is in the middle of a cross country walk to raise awareness about veteran suicides.

Veteran Jeremy Miller started in Crescent, California and hopes to arrive at Arlington National Cemetery by December.

To follow his progress, click here.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.