ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As an ode to Service Dog Awareness Month, the Redbirds invited U.S. marine veteran David Fuller and his rescue service dog Katie to throw the first pitch during Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
With help from former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa's non-profit organization Animal Rescue Foundation, David was introduced to Katie in 2016.
The organization pairs veterans experiencing PTSD with rescue dogs.
The ceremonial first pitch was part of Purina Dog Chow “Service Dog Salute” campaign. The group aims to bring awareness about service dogs and raise money for Animal Rescue Foundation's veterans program.
