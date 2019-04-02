(KMOV.com) - A Metro East man says Vatterott College is putting his future on-hold, demanding he pay tuition that was paid for months ago.
In December, the college abruptly closed due to financial struggles, leaving thousands of students and staff members in limbo.
READ: Vatterott College abruptly shuts down, including St. Louis area locations
Alan Graham said he received an Associate’s Degree from the Berkeley campus in May. The Army veteran said his tuition was paid in full thanks to the GI Bill but when he asked for his diploma, he was told he still owed money.
“They've told me I have to pay the money or I'm not getting my diploma and there's nothing I can do about it,” Graham said.
In an email, the college stated Graham owed $1,348.16 but offered a 50 percent settlement payment of $675. News 4 called and emailed representatives from the school but are still waiting to hear back.
Graham said if he doesn’t receive his diploma, he’ll have to start from square one.
“Two years of my life that I'll basically never get back,” Graham said.
