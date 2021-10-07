ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Veterans and Athletes United will display a memorial for fallen service members at Veterans Tribute Park in St. Charles County October 15-17.
The memorial is made up of 7,040 dog tags that make an image of the American flag. It sits 28 feet by 6 feet to symbolize a flag draped on a fallen service member's casket.
The memorial started traveling from North Carolina in January and will end in New Jersey in December. Veterans funded the flag, which has travelled to more than 50 locations nationwide since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.