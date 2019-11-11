ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The freezing temperatures and snow didn't derail one man's mission to raise awareness for human trafficking.
Damian Gehris arrived at Busch Stadium Monday night completing more than 200 mile walk.
He traveled from Springfield, Missouri.
Gehris, who is an Iraq war veteran, said he wasn’t familiar with human trafficking until a few years ago when he read something online.
"I got super super angry. I was amazed that nobody was really talking about human trafficking. I knew that one organization couldn't do it on their own,” said Gehris
Gehris started his own group to fight trafficking.
It's called Liberation Seven.
