ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Eric Carter spent years fighting for his country. Monday, the Vietnam veteran is taking the next step in his two-year fight for equality.
Carter claims the VA medical center in St. Louis forced him out of a job, despite him working for them for nearly 10 years. He said they pushed him out due to his agoraphobia, an illness which gives him anxiety around large crowds.
“I feel like they thought if they forced me out I would just leave,” Carter said. “I believe it’s just harassment.”
For eight years, Carter worked as the night-shift custodian with no issues, he said.
Then in July of 2016, he was given a letter asking him to switch buildings and move to a day shift.
Carter’s doctor at the VA said he should only work the night shift due to his condition and when he explained this to his department head, he got nowhere.
“My doctor recommended I stay on the third shift, he in turn said ‘I don’t care what your doctor said,’” Carter recalled.
Rather than quit, Carter continued to show up for the scheduled night shifts he had worked for eight years.
“All I wanted to do was work,” he said.
However, Carter said his boss sent him home each time he reported for work, meaning he wouldn’t paid either.
“He’ll tell the supervisor, ‘If he comes here send him home,’” said Carter of his department head. “’If he doesn’t want to leave have VA police escort him off the premises.’”
Following a News 4 report in December of 2017, Carter was allowed to work one night shift, but that didn’t last long.
Six months later, Carter received a letter terminating his employment.
The letter cited unauthorized absences, failure to follow procedures and violation of uniform policies, all of which Carter denies.
Carter said he did not go AWOL on the days in question, but requested to take medical leave.
“Any time that I call in, it's for legit reasons,” he said.
Days ago, Carter and his attorney filed a 17-page lawsuit against the VA, claiming racial and disability discrimination. He said he’s hoping to get answers on why he was fired.
“All I wanted them to do at the time was to work my job the best that I could,” he said. “It’s the department that’s supposed to help you, and what they’re doing to me is totally wrong.”
News 4 reached out to the VA for comment, but have received no response.
