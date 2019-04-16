WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A veterinarian shortage is forcing a 24-hour St. Louis County animal hospital in the area to change its hours.
Webster Groves Animal Hospital and Urgent Care Center will be shortening its hours to 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
They will continue 24-hour care for hospitalized patients and will be open seven days a week.
The hospital released a statement saying,
"This change will allow us to have more veterinarians available during our consolidated hours and better meet the appointment needs during these times."
Officials at the hospital say there is an industry-wide shortage of vets.
The hospital says the changes to their hours are temporary.
