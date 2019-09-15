ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and two others were hit by bullet fragments at a popular wine bar in south St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said the male victim was shot in the mouth around 9:48 p.m. inside Sasha's Wine Bar at 4069 Shaw Blvd. in the Shaw neighborhood.
Police found him breathing, but not conscious.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene but officials said the 36-year-old man is still in critical condition. Two other victims, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were hit by bullet fragments.
Witnesses told News 4 there was a bachelorette party inside the bar and many mistook the sound of gunfire as fireworks or a confetti popper. One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was paying for her meal when she heard several gunshots go off.
“People had to have seen the shooter but it happened so fast nobody seems to be able to give a description," she added.
The woman, who has been a nurse for 37 years, rushed to help the 36-year-old victim until emergency crews arrived.
Victor Najduch and his wife were at Sash'a Saturday night. He said people rushed under the stone tables for cover.
"Sasha's not a place where you would expect that to happen," Najduch said. "Very very strange. Very surreal."
Sasha's announced the bar will be temporarily closed until further notice.
This comes after a quadruple shooting left one man dead Saturday morning.
According to crime data, there hasn't been a homicide in the Shaw neighborhood since 2011 and violent crimes has doubled in 2019 with 26 incidents through August compared to just 13 incidents recorded in August 2018.
Alderwoman Annie Rice, Ward 8, said she is working to get more information about the shooting and more resources from police to curb the "spike in armed incidents" in the area.
Rice released the following statement on Facebook:
“All, I'm out of town with my family this evening, but I'm working to get more information on this evening's incident at Sasha's as well. I have asked the SLMPD for more resources in Shaw because of our spike in armed incidents this summer and so far haven't gotten a favorable response. I attended this week's SLMPD CompStats meeting in person to make sure they knew I was serious and to hear more directly from them about the issues they're facing around the city. We have so far, in Shaw, been exempt from the horrible violence we're seeing in other areas, and if this incident stemmed from an argument, then those are incredibly difficult to prevent, but regardless, it's unacceptable. I'm not getting information much more quickly than you all right now, and it's a recent, open crime scene, but I'll do my best to share what I know and what responses I'm getting from the SLMPD on help. And I'll join the prayers for the person taken to the hospital and all who are affected physically and emotionally by this absurd gun violence in our city. Please continue to look out for one another.”
