ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to capacity limits and other coronavirus challenges, the U.S. Olympic Team trials will now be held at a different venue.
The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team trials in St. Louis have been rescheduled for June 24-27, 2021 at the Dome at the America's Center. Previously, the sold-out event was planned to be held at the Enterprise Center.
Because of the facility change, all ticketholders will be refunded. According to the press release, the existing ticketholder will get priority through an exclusive presale. The presale instructions will be emailed to them.
“Like so much of this past year, we know that these COVID-related changes are disruptive to fans and ticketholders,” said Li Li Leung, president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics. “Nonetheless, we are looking forward to offering fans the chance to see the Trials live and to celebrate so many of our disciplines and community in person this summer.
At the conclusion of the event, the teams for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be named.
