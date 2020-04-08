SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois hospital now have more ventilators for hospitals, thanks to the state of California.
California sent 100 ventilators to help with the coronavirus outbreak in Illinois. The equipment was unloaded from a plane in Springfield Tuesday.
Thank you, @GavinNewsom 🇺🇸 https://t.co/MNsWCmiVMR pic.twitter.com/CYjA9LN3f8— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 8, 2020
Pritzker said the state received 600 ventilators from the federal government with 300 going directly to Chicago. It is not clear if any of the newly-shipped equipment will come to the Metro East.
Pritzker said he will return the favor to the Golden State when the time comes.
"My pledge to the state of California, and every other state and territory, is that when we can, once we are past our peak, " said Pritzker. "Illinois will pay it forward in any way we can including passing along these ventilators to the next hot spot in the nation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.