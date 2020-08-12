VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Lashawana Rancher said December 28th, 2019, is a day she’ll never forget. She says two police officers used excessive force on her.
“The neighbor’s yelling and screaming, don’t shoot her, it was crazy,” Rancher said.
After returning home, Rancher said a Hillsdale police officer approached her driveway.
“He was like get back into the car,” she said, and because the officer wouldn’t tell her why he’d stopped, Ranches said she went inside her home. “So I kept on doing what I was doing.”
After a few minutes, a Velda City officer arrived and Ranche said he started removing her temporary tag from her car.
Rancher said that’s when she tried backing her car onto her property to prevent them from towing.
“When I approached my car they noticed and they pulled a gun on me,” Rancher said.
Home surveillance video caught both officers with their guns drawn. At one point the Velda City officer pulled out his baton to break her window.
“I was like OK, I can’t believe this is happening over a temp tag,” she said.
News 4 reached out to Velda City police for a comment. The chief sent of the following statement;
“The incident has been investigated by this agency and 2 other agencies, including the FBI. To this date, we have not heard back from the FBI. After seeing video of the incident, I see no wrongdoing by either officer. This is a clear case of people not taking responsibility for their actions, attempting to inject themselves in matters not pertaining to them, disobeying clear, loud and numerous commands by police AND using the media (who loves to add fuel) to get attention to something that just boldly isn't there. The driver in this case believed, as she stated; police could not take action once they drive home as she fled police trying to perform a traffic stop. However, striking a police officer; however slightly; with a vehicle is still illegal and both officers did not aggressively escalate the situation as seen before during similar incidents. However, an arrest was imminent on the driver for her own actions. The second female, who tripped; was given a summons for interfering.
Velda City has and will always take responsibility should we error as we are human beings. People who know me as Chief of Police also know I will not cover up anything as I have arrested my own officers during my tenure at VCPD. I also turned this incident over to the DPS-POST, as they are investigating as well.”
Rancher was arrested by Velda City police and was later released and not charged.
Rancher and her attorney deny allegations that she tried hitting the officer with her car and that she tried fleeing from police.
Her attorney, Mark Pedroli, said in a statement, “This is a clear case of excessive force. When the one officer is seen using it and the other officer is standing by and allowing it. We hear about the Castle doctrine, what about this young woman’s right to be safe and secure in her home and on her land? A glaring double standard.”
News 4 found this case is still an open investigation currently being investigated both by the FBI and the Department of Public Safety.
Both Hillsdale and Velda City said both officers no longer work for the department. They said these officers left for reasons not related to this incident.
