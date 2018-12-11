ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound I-270 reopened after they were closed due to an accident Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities three vehicles were involved in a crash just after 1 p.m. and there are serious injuries to at least some of the people involved.
The closure was just south of Clayton Road right before 64/40 and the resulting back up of traffic was several miles long; stretching to Douhgherty Ferry Road.
Two lanes were opened around 2 p.m. and MoDOT cleared the scene of the accident around 2:15 p.m.
All lanes of I-270 near Clayton Road reopened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
At this point it is unknown what led to the crash.
