ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle taken in a carjacking was involved in an accident in North St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Police said officers were behind the car when it crashed at the intersection of Kienlen and MLK Drive. The accident caused injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
The car was originally stolen from a 19-year-old victim in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue Monday.
According to police, the suspects were in a newer mode blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra when they pulled up to the driver and pointed a gun at him, demanding he get out of the car.
He complied was not hurt in the incident.
There have been 227 carjackings in St. Louis this year, and nine of those were in the Central West End.
Monday's carjacking follows an incident Friday when a man and a woman had their car stolen on Olive near Vandeventer.
They weren't hurt but last Tuesday, Michael Pucket was shot and killed in a carjacking in the Carondelet neighborhood on Idaho near Bates.
In July of last year, city police teamed up with the FBI to form a task force focused on carjackings and commercial business robberies.
Cases involving the most violent carjackings are taken to federal court where the sentences are longer.
It's not clear if police Monday were chasing the car at the time of the crash.
Police said two suspects, both in their early 20s, were taken into custody.
No officers were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.