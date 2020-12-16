ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County police say the number of vehicle theft cases they're investigating has spiked.
Theft cases have gone up more than sixty percent this year compared to 2019.
Suspects target a neighborhood looking to steal what's inside an unlocked vehicle or the vehicle itself, St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said.
“That's generally what they do...Couple carloads of individuals come out...Saturate a subdivision and try as many unlocked vehicles as they can and then you'll see them go around different neighborhoods and streets until they get lucky and either get some valuables out of the car or steal the car if the key fob is in it or the key,” said Chief Frisz.
He says it's happening all around the county.
“We know the incidents have skyrocketed over the past several months,” said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.
At this time last year, St. Charles County police had 88 vehicle thefts. Right now, that number stands at 143, an increase of more than sixty percent.
“These cars are often found in other parts of the metropolitan area abandoned,” said Lohmar.
The number of thefts may be skyrocketing but the number of court cases isn't.
"In terms of increased number of charges that's not happening...Part of the reason is, because these guys are getting away with it. By and large it's unsuspecting neighborhoods and they're not used to criminal activity in the neighborhood," said Lohmar.
The county's stepping up efforts to make neighborhoods more aware telling people to lock up and to watch what they leave in a car or truck.
“We've been doing this for months and months and the situation is not getting better. We really need people to cooperate,” said Chief Frisz.
