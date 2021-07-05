ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A serious crash drew a heavy emergency response Monday, as a vehicle overturned and left the roadway just before the Big Bend exit.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in total, but the crashed car could be seen on the other side of the guard rail, several feet from the lanes of the westbound exit.
Several fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene, and nearly a dozen emergency workers were seen on MoDOT's camera, appearing to remove a person from the wreckage.
There have been no official reports of how many people were involved or how serious the injuries are, but crews have closed the two right westbound lanes and the accident is expected to be cleared by 12:20. News 4 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
