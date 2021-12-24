WALNUT PARK EAST (KMOV.com) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday night in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police said.
The incident happened after 8 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not immediately release any other information.
