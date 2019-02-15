(KMOV.com) -- Western Missouri witnessed the worst of Friday's snow storm as one person died in a major crash.
Interstate 70 just east of Kansas City was closed Friday due to two major crashes, one in Oak Grove and another in Concordia.
The first pile up in Oak Grove was recorded by a truck driver who eventually started checking on other travelers of the 47-vehicle pile up.
Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed due in the wreck.
The wreck near Concordia, about 30 miles away, involved multiple semis.
