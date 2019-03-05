GRANITE CITY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Several people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Metro East Tuesday.
According to police, a vehicle heading south on Route 3 ran a red light at Niedringhaus Avenue and hit another vehicle heading east at that intersection.
Police have not released the exact number of people injured, but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.