LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Emergency crews are responding to a car crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis involving up to 13 cars Sunday.
The accident happened after 10 a.m. Crews are diverting traffic off to the nearest exit.
It is unknown if anyone was injured during the crash.
The O'Fallon Police Department said the highway will be closed for multiple hours.
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Bryan Rd. due to multiple vehicle accidents. The highway will be closed for multiple hours. We will update this post when the highway is reopened. We are asking that you do not drive unless you absolutely need to. pic.twitter.com/bbRaKinEzJ— O'Fallon (MO) Police (@ofallonpolice) December 15, 2019
Officials at the St. Charles County Ambulance District said they are working three other crashes in the area due to the slick road conditions.
