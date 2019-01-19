STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 is closed past the 150 mile marker in Ste. Genevieve County due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
MoDOT reports the crash involved 15 vehicles, including a responding firetruck. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 32.
The Zell Fire Department reports one of their firetrucks was struck by a semi truck and is now out of service.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) cleared one lane at 4:40 p.m. and closed it again at 5:00 p.m. All lanes remain blocked.
The MSHP responded to 198 crashes as of 2 p.m.
Here are photos from a couple of the crashes that resulted in the closure of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The roadway still remains closed at this time. Avoid this area if you are traveling. pic.twitter.com/zKFtxdt0es— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) January 19, 2019
