STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Southbound Interstate 55 is closed past the 150 mile marker in Ste. Genevieve County due to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. 

MoDOT reports the crash involved 15 vehicles, including a responding firetruck. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 32.

The Zell Fire Department reports one of their firetrucks was struck by a semi truck and is now out of service. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) cleared one lane at 4:40 p.m. and closed it again at 5:00 p.m. All lanes remain blocked. 

The MSHP responded to 198 crashes as of 2 p.m.

SB I-55 crash

