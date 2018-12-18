ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- Authorities in south St. Louis County are responding to a crash on northbound I-270 involving 5-vehicles.
The accidents occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Lemay Ferry and I-55 in South County. The accidents caused quite the back-up with traffic stretching back for miles.
No injuries have been reported in the accident. Three lanes of traffic were moving through the scene of the accident as of 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
