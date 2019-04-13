ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews for the Loop Trolley are inspecting one of the trolleys after it was hit by a vehicle attempting to make a u-turn on the corner of Delmar and Hamilton Saturday afternoon.
According to Loop Trolley spokesperson Brittany Robbins, around 1:10 p.m. a motorist attempted to make a u-turn in front of trolley car 001 at the intersection.
The vehicle hit the front right side of the trolley.
St. Louis City Police were immediately called to the scene. No one was injured in the accident.
The driver of the vehicle declined to receive medical attention.
Trolley 001 has returned to our shop for inspection.
Loop Trolley service is currently running single trolley service along the entire alignment.
