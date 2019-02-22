ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a Schnucks parking lot in South County earlier in the week has been found.
The carjacking occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Schnucks on Butler Hill Road. Schnucks said there were no security guards at the store when the carjacking happened.
Police said the victims, a man and woman in their 60s, were approached by the suspect in the parking lot while loading groceries into their car. The female victim was in the driver seat while the male victim was placing their purchases in the trunk, according to police.
When the suspect demanded the vehicle from the victims, the woman got out of the driver's seat and the suspect got in the car, fleeing the scene at a high speed, police said.
The male victim, who was armed, shot at least one time towards the vehicle as it was leaving the scene, according to police.
The vehicle that was taken was reported as being a beige 2014 Chevrolet Impala. The Impala was found Thursday near La Salle Park in the City of St. Louis unoccupied.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit is assisting the Affton precinct of the St. Louis County PD with the investigation, according to police.
Regarding security, Schnucks later released the following statement:
There were no security guards at the store when the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. today. In talking with our Asset Protection & Security team, I can tell you that anytime there is an incident at one of our stores, (and it will happen in this instance as well), our team evaluates the circumstances to determine what we can do to ensure the safety of our customers and teammates. In this instance, we are also talking with St. Louis County Police regarding increased police patrols in the area.
